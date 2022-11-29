CHANGE LANGUAGE
Debashis Sarkar

Debashis Sarkar, Editor at News18 Tech, reports on internet lifestyle, technology and gadgets. He started off when India was yet to see its first Android smartphone, and has been tracking technology intake among Indian consumers since then. Follow him @sarkdeb.