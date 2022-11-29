Elon Musk conveniently decided to rewrite the truth. First, it’s not a tax. Second, it’s not a secret. Third, there’s no tax for end users. Here's what is Apple Tax and why Elon Musk is upset after he acquired Twitter.
While buying a new connection, the Excitel agent will willingly visit your home as many times it is required. But when it comes to disconnection, you are left to fend for yourself. Here's the detailed review of Excitel broadband in South Delhi.
Twitter Blue subscription price in India is expected to be under Rs 200 per month. It won’t be surprising if Musk charges anything around Rs 299 monthly as well, considering the average cost of a coffee at Starbucks in India.
An employee at Twitter shared a photo of a manager sleeping on the floor in the office claiming that Musk is forcing people to work overtime to meet aggressive deadlines.
American author Stephen King took to Twitter to criticise the $20 charge and said, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”
Despite all the drama, taunts, legal cases and Musk’s PR tricks, the world’s richest man couldn’t manage to buy Twitter for a reduced price. On the other hand, “the bird is free”. The internet gossip is divided in the entire Elon Musk vs Parag Agrawal saga over Twitter deal.
Elon Musk has completed the acquisition of Twitter and is now the new boss of the social media company. Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk fired Twitter top four executives that includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Follow live updates to know all the latest happenings from the Elon Musk Twitter takeover saga.
The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.