The hard-hitting Gayle smashed 57 runs off 46 balls with nine boundaries and a six and was the standout performer for his team
When the CSK gathered for the first time after returning from the ban, Dhoni addressed the squad members and his words were full of emotion and passion, Watson recalled
The same partners have been retained on the team's playing jersey, which is a rare occurrence in the IPL
RCB had a terrible time in 2019 when they lost six matches back to back and finished last. Two years before that, they finished last too.
The 20-year-old Ahuja smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL so far
Kohli shared his experiences and offered tips that might help the Smriti Mandhana-led side put their best foot forward
The spectator, who was in the top tier, ran around like an absolute professional and pouched the catch as clean as a whistle