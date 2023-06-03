The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed first and rammed into a stationary good train. Some of its derailed coaches then knocked off the last four coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Yesvantpur Express which was passing on a parallel track, say sources
While Mamata Banerjee gets to retain the CM’s chair with a historic victory in Bhabanipur bypoll, the BJP campaign has re-energised its ground workers. The Election Commission has managed to counter TMC’s criticism of playing partisan role.