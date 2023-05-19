The accusations came in a heated email that threatened the entire class's grades.
Their biggest achievement perhaps is reversal in people/teachers’ beliefs, from ‘these children cannot learn’ to ‘every child can learn’
The message that one gets loud and clear is: exams must happen irrespective of whether learning happens or not!
Despite Covid-19 pandemic and students’ learning being affected, one is still obsessed with taking exams.
Children are not empty vessels to be filled up with information. Research has shown the chaos which digital divide created in the lives of children.
Classrooms are also sites of conflict, where the ugliness of social division manifests itself in both subtle and obvious ways.
To aspire for a perfect assessment solution when everything else is unequal and in a state of disarray is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Both classrooms and technology are varying mediums that need to be used in a certain manner to make learning a more democratic and participatory experience.
Cancelling board exams is a stop-gap measure forced by the pandemic. We need to re-think what is happening to our children in schools in the name of education.