Divya Pal

Born and raised in Delhi, Divya Pal divides her time between experiencing new things and trying to being an adventure sports enthusiast. Known for her sharp and witty commentary on movies, she is never reluctant to delve into unfamiliar worlds, which explains why she also loves writing on food and travel. Always keen on building interest in realms that go far beyond her chosen career, she adheres to the thought - We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment - as she glides through the maze of a demanding life.