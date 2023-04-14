Pakistan cannot swallow the fact that India is progressing at a pace previously unknown in the region. All this is taking place at a time when the people of PoJK and occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are facing near-starvation circumstances
The initiative to call for an all-party conference of PoJK and PoGB is no doubt a fantastic development, but the question remains will the conference be able to deliver what at this historic moment is expected of it?
Ali Wazir, a member of the National Assembly and a leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, is under torture and humiliation in Pakistan for his alleged involvement in anti-state activities on the behest of Afghanistan and Indian secret services.
The commemoration of February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day also became a means to gain public approval for the tradition of perpetually stirring religious-fascist-military jingoism before and after the Pakistani military terror organisation, the ISI, unleashed an unbridled, bloody carnival of death and destruction among the people of the Valley through its extended arm: the mujahideen returning from Afghanistan.