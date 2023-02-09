CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
#ReelAwards2023
#EntertainmentNews
#IndvsAus
#BiggBoss16
#ViralNews
#LiveCricket
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Latest
Reel Awards 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Bigg Boss
Web Stories
Explainers
Covid-19
Sports
Tech
Auto
Latest
Reel Awards 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Bigg Boss
Web Stories
Explainers
Covid-19
Sports
Tech
Auto
News18
»
Byline
»
Dr G Shreekumar Menon
Dr G Shreekumar Menon
author
India
February 09, 2023, 18:05 IST
India’s Spiralling Drug Addiction Problem: Where Are We Faltering?
The National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre has termed the present ongoing crisis as an emergency
Load More
Load More
No Content Found.
Photogallery
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife In Matching Red Outfits, See Their Pics
10
PHOTOS
Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt: These Bollywood Brides Chose Minimal Makeup For Their Wedding Day, See Pics
9
PHOTOS