The BSE Odisha board has been conducting two summative examinations for classes 10 and 9 for the past two years following the COVID pandemic
Odisha Cricket Association is in charge of all the matches in Elite Group B. Bengal vs Baroda match kicked off at Barabati stadium and Hyderabad-Chandigarh match at the Vikas Ground
Six months back, Minati had lost her husband to Covid- 19 and later her daughter Komal to cardiac arrest.
As per reports, the youth who was the victim of the fraud hails from the Mahanadi Vihar and was lured into the trap with promises of a high ranking job at the Merchant Navy.
The teen now aims to become an aircraft engineer. Aditya belongs to an economically underprivileged family. While it's hard for the family to spend expenses on creating toys for Aditya, the young boy started using waste materials to create electronics.