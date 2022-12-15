Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
From Shah Rukh Khan attending the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) to Nora Fatehi talking about Malaika Arora, here are the biggest newsmakers of the day.
In light of the recent acid-attack in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media platform to talk about the time when her sister Rangoli Chandel had gone through the same trauma.