The 20th Party Congress is unquestionably significant, as the Party is expected to lay down its roadmap for the upcoming years, which are considered critical for China’s pursuit in attaining both national rejuvenation and modernisation aspirations
Pelosi has spent more than three decades in the Congress and has been a vocal opponent of China. In 1989, she raised a flag in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to honour the victims of the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters
China, Australia and the Solomon Islands have witnessed extraordinary tensions over the Solomon Islands-China security treaty, provoking fears of a growing Chinese military presence in the region