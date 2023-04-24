England captain Buttler said on the semifinal eve that he would do everything to ensure that India versus Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final does not happen. And, he was there in the end to ensure he walked the talk.
Considering the shorter boundaries square of the wicket at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian slow bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will have to alter their lengths to not allow the England batsmen sweep India away.
It was the 1992 Cricket World Cup (50 overs) semifinal in Auckland when Pakistan knocked out favourites New Zealand to enter the final that they went on to win in Melbourne
India’s next match against England in the semifinal will be the first at the Adelaide Oval between the two teams in any format. And, England don’t have an encouraging record in white ball cricket at this ground
While Sydney food irked the Indian team, they were well fed in Perth when they played two practice matches with the WACA XI, courtesy Twin Flame, a vegetarian and vegan restaurant.
The pressure is on Rahul to score big against South Africa on Sunday at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium, which has become the venue for international matches in Perth since 2018
Anything was possible. After all, Kohli is human. But, he showed that he was not an ordinary human. He was super human, absorbing pressure, raising his game in front of a packed stadium and putting on a show.
The problem with the Indian batsmen is that they don’t face quality left-arm pacers in India nor is there anyone in the domestic circuit to force their way into the Indian team and stay there for a long period
The changing room of St Kilda CC walls have a large photo of Shane Warne right above where he usually occupied his place and amongst the montage of photos of the club's greats and their achievements, he occupies a prime place
The cricketing world is elated at the unanimous choice of the 67-year-old Roger Binny as BCCI President and hopes that Indian cricket will be in a much better position than it is already today under the new boss
India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain and one of the greatest all-rounders the world has seen, Kapil Dev was not spared in the social media for his comments on players succumbing to pressure and complaining about it. He was blasted for his comments on mental health.
Perhaps in the form of his life, it is felt that the time is now for the selectors to pick Sarfaraz in the Test team whenever they sit and pick the Indian team for the longest format, which will be early next year.