Pavel Antonov's post-mortem report stated that the death was accidental
Some members of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Thursday visited the hotel for inspection, spoke to the employees, and checked the CCTV footage, according to reports
Pavel Antov, a sausage tycoon and lawmaker, allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hotel two days after his associate Vladimir Budanov was found dead inside his room apparently because of a heart attack
The noted social worker received Padma Shri last year. Her death was condoled by PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik among others.