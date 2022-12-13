The plea submitted that as per the law, the Domestic Violence Act under section 2(a) defines aggrieved as a female/woman and there is no provision for a male person to initiate such proceedings
The bench was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a declaration that the right to legal recognition of same-sex marriages is a fundamental right under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 irrespective of a person’s gender, sex, or sexual orientation
Counsel appearing for the petitioner informed the bench that there are 53 fast-track special courts in Delhi for trials in rape and POCSO cases. However, only 37 additional public prosecutors are posted in these special courts
The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, contending that the difference in the said curriculum is depriving students of equal opportunities to education in the spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution of India
A minor filed a complaint through her maternal grandfather alleging medical negligence on part of a doctor, as her mother on giving birth to her at the doctor’s hospital became serious and died in 2013
The plea by advocate Joshini Tuli states the investigation by police “cannot be efficiently carried out due to administrative/staff paucity, and lack of sufficient technical and equipment to find the evidence and the witnesses from six months ago"
The bench was hearing a bail application filed by one Sher Singh in an espionage case wherein he was apprehended after a first information report (FIR) was filed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in September 2020
JMM president Shibu Soren had moved a plea stating that Lokpal directions to CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry was “politically motivated, frivolous, and misconceived complaint”
The home ministry in its reply submitted that the National Anthem and the National Song both have their sanctity and deserve equal respect. However, the subject matter of the present proceedings could never be a subject matter of a writ
The ban on commercial surrogacy, seemingly enacted to protect impoverished women, denudes them from their right over their bodies and denies them the opportunity to exercise agency over their divine right of giving birth, a plea had said