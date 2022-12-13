CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gautam Mishra

Gautam Mishra, Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, graduated in 2019 after which he worked at the chambers of senior counsel and reported from Delhi for a legal media organisation. His flair for news and networking has been an asset to the company. He leads the Delhi beat.