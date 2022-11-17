There are allegedly 22 Noida officials who had colluded with Supertech nearly two decades ago. Of these, two have since died, and 20 others are in retirement. There is no word on punishment for these officials
The government is waking up to the predatory behaviour of the Chinese loan lending apps that lure financially desperate individuals to borrow money and then blackmail them with the threat of social stigma
The Indian digital revolution, though a work in progress, is an astounding success. But The Economist thinks it will leave out the poorest and create a divide between the haves and have-nots.