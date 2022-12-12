CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic, commentator and an author, who penned the first ever biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and has been covering many film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Tokyo and Cairo among others for about 30 years. He has worked for several publications, including The Statesman, The Hindu, The Japan Times, Gulf Times, Variety, Screen, and The Hollywood Reporter. He is now the movie critic for News 18 and Arab News, and also writes for Hindustan Times. He has served on film juries at Venice, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, the International Film Festival of India and many more. He lives in Chennai, and writes on both Indian and international cinema.