Gautaman Bhaskaran is a movie critic, commentator and an author, who penned the first ever biography of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and has been covering many film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Tokyo and Cairo among others for about 30 years. He has worked for several publications, including The Statesman, The Hindu, The Japan Times, Gulf Times, Variety, Screen, and The Hollywood Reporter. He is now the movie critic for News 18 and Arab News, and also writes for Hindustan Times. He has served on film juries at Venice, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, the International Film Festival of India and many more. He lives in Chennai, and writes on both Indian and international cinema.
At the Red Sea Film Festival, Gurinder Chadha said she had also been collaborating with a Saudi production house to make a local version of her popular British work, Bend It Like Beckham.
Sharon Stone says there was a huge difference in the salaries between her's and Basic Instinct co-star Michael Douglas'. “I made USD 500K and Michael Douglas made USD 14m," she said.
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Frieda Pinto were among Indian celebrities who graced the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival.