Griha Atul, Associate Executive Producer, CNN-News18, has 16 years of experience in journalism, and has been the face of the new broadcasts for many reputed news organisations. Film journalism has been her core expertise, and chatting with movie stars is how she chooses to spend her time. She also often pens her thoughts around issues she feels strongly about, be it education or the biases around religion, and even her two bits on travel and social media. When not on air, find her soaking in the sun with a good book and a hot cup of coffee. Follow her @GrihaAtul

