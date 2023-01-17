In a critical condition like this, pilots are expected to make a go-around, troubleshoot and come back for landing. In this case, time available to the pilots for this was probably too less
Russia-Ukraine war: When that happens, it will be a matter of time as to who will press the nuclear button and there will be Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), and end of the economy and world at large
Technically, there has been an incident where a fighter aeroplane was affected by an electrical short circuit when flying low. In 1859, when telegraph was being used to pass information, the effect of solar flare wars was immense
People of Manipur are completely against this attack. Whatever little popular support the PLA may have had is gone, especially after an officer’s wife and child were killed brutally.