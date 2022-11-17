The ‘conspiracy of silence’ prevailing in our communities where Indians fail to notice and report red flags to prevent major tragedies needs to be fought by each and every person. In healthy families too, the young can be misled
Many students are anxious about the future and lack concentration. Without being in classrooms for the last two years, students are appearing for their 10th and 12th board exams.
Holistic learning will help children choose their attire at different places across life, without any influence or instigation from anyone.
Suicide rate has increased by 10% in 2020 to 1,53,052 from 1,39,123 in 2019, as per NCRB data. Combating mental health issues needs a political will that is displayed while building military infra.
India needs a mental health minister. One-seventh of the population or roughly 20 crore Indians need immediate medical intervention.