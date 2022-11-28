Harish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengaluru. He is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi. In 2014, he received the ‘Best Young TV Journalist’ award at the prestigious News Television Awards. Apart from reporting, he has anchored prime time TV news debates in English and Kannada. Political reporting is his forte. He is passionate about environmental reporting and RTI investigations. Follow him @harishupadhya
Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan, who was part of Ravi’s event, defended him saying “every member of society should get an equal opportunity to live”, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi downplayed the incidents
CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion on Saturday at around 4:30 pm
Senior Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy has claimed it was the Congress which opened the doors of Ram Mandir inside the Babri Masjid. The former minister said Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in allowing the puja at the sanctum sanctorum
The Pre University Education Department sent a circular to all government, aided and private colleges in Bengaluru rural district to send students for the PM's event on Friday
In the morning, when they used to go back to the dormitory, they would be drowsy. They also complained of severe pain in private parts, says Stanly, founder director of Odanadi, an NGO which helped the girls approach the CWC
The NGO has urged the state government to not use the recent floods as a chance to build more flyovers or elevated corridors which are 'not only unsustainable, but also counterproductive'
With question being raised on whether the government is going soft on big builders, especially the Bagmane tech park where Minister MTB Nagaraj is alleged to have business interests, the government fears that it might be perceived as anti-poor and favouring the mighty builders
Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavalli, however, has played down revenue minister R Ashoka's comments, and said IT companies have not done anything wrong. The IT companies had told the government earlier this month that flooding has caused Rs 225 crore damage
A BBMP demolition squad reached Bagmane tech park in the morning and even identified and marked 2.4 meters storm water drain encroachment by the IT park. Officials along with police reached the spot but mysteriously they left the tech park few hours later without demolishing any structure
Despite SC, NGT orders, no action has been taken on the IT SEZ-project on the wetland of Bellandur lake, which led to the flooding in Bengaluru. Despite repeated attempts, News18 could not reach industries minister Murgesh Nirani, KIADB for comments
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai quoted News18’s report while informing that he had asked the BBMP commissioner to enquire about the incident and take action against concerned officers