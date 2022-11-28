CHANGE LANGUAGE
Harish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengaluru. He is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi. In 2014, he received the ‘Best Young TV Journalist’ award at the prestigious News Television Awards. Apart from reporting, he has anchored prime time TV news debates in English and Kannada. Political reporting is his forte. He is passionate about environmental reporting and RTI investigations. Follow him @harishupadhya