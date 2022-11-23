Russian President Putin inaugurated two new nuclear icebreakers, that will make the Northern Sea Route navigable year-round. The UK Defense Ministry claims Russia is concerned about threats to its crucial naval base in Black Sea.
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognised Russia as a ‘terrorist state” and has called for special tribunal creation. Ukraine President Zelensky has urged NATO members to guarantee the protection of Ukraine's nuclear plants from Russian sabotage.
According to Kiel Institute, a German think tank, the White House’s new request for $37 billion would bring the total cost of US involvement in Ukraine to $91,430,000,000. The amount is larger than the GDP of the US State of Maine and even countries like Sri Lanka.
Top US General said there is a low probability that Ukraine can force Russia to leave all its occupied territories, including Crimea. Top Putin propagandist and Russian State TV host, Vladimir Solovyov, has threatened the 7 European countries in the wake of the Poland blast.
Some experts believe Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, will gain the most from Russia’s defeat. Poland wants to shift the balance of power in Europe? Solidarity, vengeance or power play? What’s driving Poland?
Kyiv claims Russian forces are regrouping and setting up defensive lines on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson. Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns met his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Turkey.
The Ukrainian military claims to have liberated 3,000 square kilometers in a single day in the south on November 11. Meanwhile, Alexander Dugin, an influential figure in Russia has called for the Russian President to be overthrown. Dugin, also known as “Putin's brain”, hinted that he should even be killed after the defeat in Kherson.
As per UK’s Defence Ministry, Russian troops have "destroyed multiple bridges and likely laid mines" to delay the advance of Ukrainian forces. A Bloomberg report claims Russia is covertly checking its bomb shelters after over 3 decades of neglect following the end of the Cold war.