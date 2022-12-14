Himani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&D and corporate updates, and has a ringside view of India’s battle against the Covid-19 outbreak. She has previously worked with ThePrint, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in her decade-long career. She is a graduate in Economics, has done post-graduation from the IIMC, Delhi. A tea connoisseur who is fond of long drives to mountains and writing poetry.
PathoDetect kit allows scalable testing of tuberculosis... While other machines allow one extraction at a time, this kit can be used in bigger centres as the kit works with 32 samples at a time and produces results in the next 2 hours
Girls and women across India aged as young as 13 give in to Insta reels and DIY videos and follow random advice to get 'brighter and clearer skin' and 'long shiny, thick hair', leaving dermatologists to treat the repercussions
Data shows that birth prevalence of congenital heart disease stands at 9 children per 1,000 live births. The estimated number of children born with birth defects in the heart in India is over 2,00,000 per year
Explained: Experts say brain structural abnormalities can be seen either before birth or after birth and the developmental processes of the brain can be impacted by environmental, viral, disruptive, or hereditary reasons
Similar to Aadhaar Card, these QR or barcodes carry all information of medicines including a unique product identification code, proper and generic name of the drug, brand name, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number, date of manufacturing, date of expiry, and manufacturing licence number
The company also plans to bring products in ophthalmology as well as more products in oncology and haematology segments in India, said its country head in an exclusive conversation with News18. It will be launching two new products in the area of precision health, he added
There are times when a patient has pledged their organs but the family refuses to go through with it. The dismal increase in organ donations in India hardly matches the requirement of critically ill patients
Virologists and microbiologists believe trends show it is probably the end of the road for the coronavirus pandemic but are quick to add that the farewell of Covid-19 could be the beginning of something new
Only 2.8% of patients in India can afford anti-cancer drugs. Doctors claim that the fall in price will improve access to prescriptions for this treatment from just 2.8% of patients to more than 75%
Experts said that poor foetal outcomes such as stillbirth, preterm birth, or admission of the baby after birth into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) could be related to poor quality of sperm
Merck is involved in B2B trade and helps top drug makers across India take their products from research and development (R&D) to production and getting into the market faster
According to Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the world is seeing 'convergent evolution' under which organisms evolve and produce different variants in response to drugs and/or the body’s immune pressure which includes vaccines and past infections