CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Himani Chandna

Himani Chandna

Himani Chandna

Himani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&D and corporate updates, and has a ringside view of India’s battle against the Covid-19 outbreak. She has previously worked with ThePrint, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express in her decade-long career. She is a graduate in Economics, has done post-graduation from the IIMC, Delhi. A tea connoisseur who is fond of long drives to mountains and writing poetry.