In Budget 2023, there is a push towards collapsing the India-Bharat divide and focusing on not making Bharat, India, but the reverse, making India, Bharat. Not by making it poor but by taking it closer to its indigenous roots
CNN-IBN goes under cover to reveal a shocking system of prejudice.
European and American fashion houses make a beeline for India.
A look at Hindol Sengupta’s list of the best and the worst collections.
Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna showcased slick city dirt brown coloured collection.
It's the incessant hunt for the new that keeps fashion fresh.
Manish Arora gave life to his fascination with animation.
Tarun Tahiliani at his opulent best and the clean cuts from Varun Bahl.
Designer Gaurav Gupta's collection, Fightercock, got graphic on Day 2.
Can metal be worn as clothes? The Enfant Terrible of Indian fashion thinks so.