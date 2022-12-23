Sam Curran made a home coming to Punjab Kings after he was picked by the franchise for a record sum of Rs 18.5 crores
It had been 12 years since Zimbabwe won a Test against any side but Bangladesh, and they chose a poignant time to beat Pakistan for a historic victory.
Speaking to <i>Cricketnext</i>, the 27-year-old opens up on the frustration of being repeatedly injured and overlooked, the importance of being mentally strong and why he believes his time will come.
With Gambhir struggling at Essex, a look back at how other contemporary Indian batsman fared in county cricket.
Since being paired for the Champions Trophy in June, Dhawan and Rohit have formed a solid opening alliance in 13 innings, averaging 49.76 with three century partnerships.
The new book from James Astill is part social history, part cricketing commentary as the author uses the IPL to explain the resurgence of modern India.
Suddenly, in the space of a couple days, three Indian cricketers have been linked with county cricket deals. It is very rare in Indian cricket,...
The two unofficial Tests against South Africa A are what the selectors will watch closely to identify players for India's tour.
In the history of ODI cricket, only one batsman has aggregated more runs after 19 innings than India's latest batting star.
<em>Cricketnext</em> traces the fortunes of the Indian team since that gloomy August afternoon in 2011 when it lost the No 1 spot, and what lies ahead.
It's been more than six years since he made his ODI debut, and its high time Rohit Sharma forced his way into India's Test team.
The tour, which runs from August 8-27, will act as an audition of sorts for several members of the 16-man squad ahead of India's South Africa trip in November.
India were always expected to win against a weak Zimbabwe side, and so their 5-0 sweep does not merit beating the drums.