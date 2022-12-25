Govandi is part of Mumbai’s M-East ward, plagued with respiratory diseases, malnutrition, sanitation, education and drug abuse. Driven to change things, residents become local activists and advocates, pushing for improvement across the board
The United States, which opened interview slots for visa applications in India earlier this week with a whopping 800-day wait, said high demand and staff shortages were behind the delay
Mumbai’s local trains were an integral part of the feminist movement and campaigns in the 80s and 90s. Activists are now reclaiming the space for social change and to make commuting less daunting for women
Since 1959, Pakistan has emitted about 0.4% of carbon dioxide, compared to 21.5% by the US and 16.4% by China. Scientists are now pointing out how the country that has contributed relatively little to the climate problem is bearing the brunt