According to local police, the three trucks collided with each other following which the vehicles caught fire due to an electrical short circuit
The JMFC court at Jharsuguda has allowed the Odisha Crime Branch to conduct the narco and polygraph tests on the dismissed police ASI.
Amid tight security, accused Gopal Krushna Das was brought to the crime spot where he showed how he gunned down the minister while the latter was stepping out of his vehicle for a public meeting on January 29.
In connection to this, Odisha Crime Branch Additional Director General (ADG) Arun Bothra met Justice JP Das, the retired judge nominated by Orissa High Court to monitor crime investigation into murder of Health Minister Naba Das.
Anshuman, who is just six, is a student in the second standard at DAV school in Jharsuguda. His home is in Dhenkanal district, Parajang in Odisha.