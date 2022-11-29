The BCCI has asked the existing men’s IPL team owners to participate in the bidding but the tender process is open to any and all investors who meet the cricket board’s minimum eligibility criteria
BCCI’s wants Women's IPL to match global standards in sport, has participation from every corner of the world, is competitive enough to catch viewer-attention, and sets the narrative in women’s cricket going forward
Unlike Test cricket, where there’s another session to recover if the first one goes wrong; unlike 50-over cricket that allows far more breathing space; T20 doesn’t really allow much of a chance to come back into the game if the initiative is lost.