The challenge of moonlighting will not go away just by scaring employees into submission. Companies that will work too hard at submission will suffocate their best employees and see them moving away
UPI is a success story because of it being a public goods and it should not be derailed by global lobbies that have a vested interest in a DPG becoming a private product and comparable with their networks
There is a desperate need for a group of people, who are highly respected in the start-up world, to come together and frame certain processes and ways of doing things like in NASSCOM, says Harish Mehta
As a diplomacy tool, GPI will help several developing countries to integrate with the global economy. This will enable their importers and exporters to trade at a cheaper transaction cost.