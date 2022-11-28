The accused is a history-sheeter and has several cases registered against him at Badabazar police station
Olive ridley turtles lay eggs along the Odisha coast stretching from Gahirtmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district in coastal Odisha to Ganjam in southern Odisha
The deceased, Pradip Bisoyi, is a three-time sarpanch from Antei village in Ganjam district in Odisha.
B Satyanarayana Patra, a class 9 student from Lanjipalli, Berhampur in Odisha has devised a washing machine that can run without electricity and also serves as a weight-loss device.
The innocent people demand the administration and the company's top executives to solve the issue.
The van was hijacked along with its driver from Aska Road area in the morning hours when the vehicle was on its way to load cash in ATMs.