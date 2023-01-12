BJP chief JP Nadda was speaking at a rally at the end of the BJP’s weeklong twin Rathayatras that commenced on January 5 from Dharma Nagar and Sabroom, signalled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah
The incident has created panic in the area and the Congress has staged a protest after the incident.
The Tripura civic body elections are to be held tomorrow. But ground zero is tense even as the TMC approached the SC with a contempt plea against local administration.
Three youths were nabbed by the police later in the case.
The 23-member team was under house arrest for over 48 hours till Tuesday night. They were forced to undergo Covid test & released late on Tuesday night after the reports came negative.