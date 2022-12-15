Authorities raided the office of Congress's chief poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on the night of December 13 after they received five FIRs against the party for allegedly running derogatory content against chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao
The daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on a padayatra in Telangana since last October
The Telangana chief minister announced an alliance with the JD(S) and said that the BRS would contest its first election in Karnataka next year as part of his national push
According to the young innovators, Vadla Pranavi and Anupama Gambo, eco-friendly Porcini Parcels, made from mushrooms and agri waste, can reduce the usage of plastic in everyday life by 50%. Another important feature of Porcini Parcels is its low cost
Kavitha, the daughter of the CM, lost the seat to Dharmapuri in 2019. At that time, not retaining the seat was seen as a major setback for the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
Through the order issued under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the SIT had asked the senior BJP leader to appear for questioning on November 26 or 28. The BJP leader then moved the court to quash the order
As the world marks November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, it would do the Indian society well to take a look at the insidious patterns of violence that women are subjected to on a daily basis
With India being the world’s largest producer of millet, the government is drawing up strategies to promote the traditional food. Start-ups have been given platforms to promote their products, policy changes are being brought, said one of the experts
In his complaint, the third-year law student admitted to having been friends with a minor girl. He also acknowledged having said, “pedophile ka example lele, Muhammad (the founder of Islam) he was 54 and he had sex with a nine-year-old girl named Ayesha."