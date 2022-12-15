Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award. She tweets at @KamalikaSengupt
The Shivcharcha and blanket distribution event in Asansol was organised by BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari and the leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present for some time. Adhikari says the police personnel present were withdrawn after he left
Sources say that 10-15%, on an average, allotments are chucked out after verification. “There are certain districts where the deletion percentage is even more than 35%,” he said
The Trinamool Congress has demanded a high-level enquiry into Lalan Sheikh’s death in CBI custody, while the BJP has accused the ruling TMC of forcing the Bogtui prime accused into suicide. Sheikh’s wife, meanwhile, has demanded a CID enquiry
TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh replied by saying, “It’s not that this Ganga Arathi started with Modi. It was there for a long time, that is heritage. Let them say whatever.”
In the recent past, West Bengal has witnessed a number of stray bomb incidents, where children have mistaken them as toys or play things resulting in severe injury and, in some cases, even death
The Union Home Secretary, in the last week of November, met all state home secretaries over the issue. Sources say the Home Secretary apprised every state of the current situation and also told them that the Centre plans to address the issue
The process includes a 15-point checklist that has been sent to all districts after reports of irregularities and discrepancies surfaced in the disbursal of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits
There is no love lost between the two leaders and they have been pitched as arch rivals. Both have been known to passionately oppose the other in public rallies and statements to the media