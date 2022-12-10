India intends to play to its strengths as G20 president by showcasing its achievements in developing digital goods for sociological transformation and poverty removal, inclusiveness and bridging the digital divide within and between countries
Narendra Modi and his team would undoubtedly have worked hard to promote a consensus text because failing to do so would have jeopardised the future of India’s own presidency and the ambitions we have to use it to showcase India
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ attempt to belabour India on human rights and related issues is in line with the campaign unleashed against the Narendra Modi government in America and parts of Europe.
India is expressing its opposition to war as a solution. It is throwing the responsibility on both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. It is also taking the leadership to highlight the consequences of the conflict for the Global South
Pakistan has always been an albatross around our neck, and our effort to get rid of it is not helped by this F16 decision that Pakistan will read as giving it more political space in pursuing its animus towards India
An Indian Prime Minister holding a joint meeting with the Prime Ministers of Nordic countries as a group, the Central Asian states, the Caribbean Forum and Pacific Island States Forum shows how much India’s stature has grown as an interlocutor
India should express its concern at the developments in the Taiwan Strait, specifically mentioning that these are international waters, affirming freedom of navigation, and advising against any escalation
I2U2 will advance a renewable energy project in Gujarat; Israel and US intend to work with the UAE and India to highlight private sector opportunities. Such projects have the potential to make India a global hub for alternate supply chains in the renewable energy sector
Narendra Modi reminded the West that the impact of the Ukraine crisis was not limited to Europe, as the rising prices of energy and food grains were putting at risk the interests of the developing countries
The controversy that has arisen in India has a complex context overlooked by those Islamic countries, which have chosen to attack India publicly. The government has to take into account the totality of considerations for a pragmatic response
A signature element of Modi’s foreign policy is his cultural diplomacy and the attention he has paid personally to the Indian diaspora everywhere, inculcating in them a pride in their country of origin