An investigation showed that fake pharmacists are running pharmacies without any degree and registration, flouting the rules of the Pharmacy Act while dispensing medicines to people
The probe team scanned 22 CCTV cameras across the route of firing and the first lead came in the form of Youraj, who was caught on one of the cameras. Others arrested are main accused Keshav Kumar alias Nagwa, Sumit Kumar and Arjun Kumar. Two more accused are on the run
For the Mahagathbandhan, it has been a rocky start. Within a week of forming the new government, heinous crimes reported in several districts have raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state. To add to Nitish Kumar’s headache, four ministers hit headlines, for all the wrong reasons
The JDU and BJP have played antagonists on several issues in the past. Now, the RJD is waiting eagerly with open arms for forming a new government