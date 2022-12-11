There were Irani cafes at every corner from Dhobi Talao to Colaba – Kayani, Bastani, Sassanian, Wayside Inn, Mayrose. Towards VT Station, there was Café Excelsior, Café Empire, Café Majestic, Café India, Café Light of Asia, and so on. Most of them have shut shop today
Bandel, is a salty cheese from Bengal, with 400 years of documented history, and is made from Chhena. Kalari is India’s answer to Mozzarella. There are also Himalayan cheeses such as Churu and Chhurpi. In the paneer family, there is Topli Na Paneer
The Bombay Sandwich has gone through many spin-offs, renditions and interpretations. My most favourite is the Bombay Masala Sandwich. It is the same buttery bread with chutney, stuffed with mashed spiced potatoes. Add cheese to that, and toast it over hot coals
If you were to anatomise a samosa, what is it actually? It’s pastry or bread stuffed with sweet or savoury and deep-fried. It’s a food common amongst many cultures. Which puts the samosa straight in the families of the Portuguese Pastel, the Spanish Empanadas, Italian Calzone, or a South East Asian Curry Puff
The Golden Temple’s ‘Kada Prashad’ is a delicacy by itself. Made by cooking whole wheat flour, sugar and water in pure ghee, till thick and brown, the ‘Kada Prasad’ is fed to everyone who comes there by the handful
To truly experience the cuisine of Tamil Nadu, one must try cuisines from Thanjavur, Nilgiris and Dindigul, which is quite famous for its biryani, writes Kunal Vijayakar
From the Bombay Sweet Shop’s Pistachio Khubani Jim Jam, Rangeela Ladoo to ITC’s Lavender Kaju Laddoos and Bikanervala’s Lait Croquer, these modern-day Halwais are transforming the Indian confectionery world
Some of the famous 0% alcohol versions are Budweiser 0.0, Heineken 0.0, Hoegaarden 0.0. India’s Kati Patang offers 0% alcoholic drinks such as flavoured G&T. One can also get hooked to Goa-based Sober Gin – with juniper, ashwaganda, tulsi, arjuna, angelica root and green tea extracts
Kunal Vijayakar says Chole Bhature has been one of his favourite foods, and Kala Chana has been his go-to meal since he was a little child. Cream Centre’s original outlet at Chowpatty popularised Chana Bhatura in Mumbai. But in Delhi, the best chole can be found at Chache Di Hatti, Sitaram Diwan Chand and Kwality
The Bagbazar Durga Pujo Pandal in Kolkata is more than 100 years old. Walk into the narrow streets of Bagbazar and you will find shops serving traditional street foods from Kabiraji cutlets to Mughlai parathas, Telebhajas
From selling just Bhurji, omelette and fried eggs, Raju has evolved into an egg wizard. He adds spice mixes like tandoori masala, green curry masala, garlic, chillies, tomato gravies and butter and cheese into his eggs. He shreds boiled eggs and mixes them in fried eggs; fries spicy Bhurji and wraps it in an omelette
From Myanmar to China, Thailand, Vietnam and far away Japan, soups form a staple at any meal. Kunal Vijayakar favourite Asian soups of all time are sweet corn crab meat soup, chicken won-ton soup, Laksa and Tom Yam Goong
To be able to sit at a table, with a large round thali festooned with katoris and being served unlimited hot food, chapatis and rice is my idea of paradise. I can now find this in what are known as thali restaurants all over the country
I spend way too many lunches dinners and even holidays with actor Boman Irani. His wife Zenobia cooks Charvelu Eedu or scrambled eggs, slowly cooked with milk, with the hint of a slit green chillies, writes Kunal Vijayakar