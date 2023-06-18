Faster economic development, growth and prosperity can be achieved without any change in the current political system, which has stood the test of time, writes the author
The entire cast was seen at the Pre-Trailer Launch Event of Vikrant Rona.
On June 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a private ceremony. Nayantara is 37 years old currently.
Live pictures on television from Chennai and surrounding regions present a picture of despair, with many areas submerged, trees uprooted and roads flooded.