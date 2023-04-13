Punjab is once again facing unsurmountable challenges which emanate from political, economic, social and strategic reasons. If not handled maturely, they have the potential to take the state to another bout of chaos and turmoil
Launching of this policy is the first step to reduce the cost of logistics to less than 10 percent of the GDP as stated by the Prime Minister, and a lot more needs to be done in the future to make this policy a success.
The lack of integration of India’s Northeast with the rest of the country has been often discussed in various forums but the integration of various states of the Northeast among themselves has hardly been spoken of
The same youth can be a big threat to the society and national security if they are jobless especially when they are well trained in weapon handling and fieldcraft… The scheme should ensure that it is in sync with military ethos to achieve goals of national security
To have strategic freedom, India needs to be fully self-reliant in defence equipment and weapon systems. Only strong and self-reliant nations are taken seriously by the other world powers.
Having neglected her defence industry for decades, India cannot overnight beat the learning curve of technological advancement, especially when technologies are becoming obsolete in no time.
AFSPA does not provide blanket protection to soldiers. Many officers and soldiers operating in insurgency areas have been prosecuted and punished by Army in the past for violations.
An assertive China which has been aggressive along the LAC may again employ low-cost tactics of supporting insurgent groups operating in Northeastern states, including Manipur.