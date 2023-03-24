Ending TB can be achieved, provided there is high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations and multi-sectorial collaboration
The four-star General from Gorkha regiment died while on the way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) that was once commanded by another Gorkha officer, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Although he was at the pinnacle of his public life, power and glory did not corrupt him. I found in him the same Pranab Da- down to earth, simple and easy to communicate.
The capital has been a victim of airborne ‘toxic terrorists’ striking unhindered at millions without exception especially around winter months, during Diwali and the crop waste (stubble) burning season for many years.
Before I met him, I had scant regard for all leftist intellectuals whom I considered more cerebral than humane. But my first meeting quelled all my apprehensions.