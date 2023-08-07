A Sherwoodian and a Stephanian, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM & BAR (Retd) is proud of his educational background as he is of his parentage and his Regiment. A second generation soldier whose father was also a General Officer of the Indian Army, the Hasnain family is fiercely loyal to its Regiment - The Garhwal Rifles. One of Indian Army's highest decorated General Officers, he was awarded honours for command of troops in every command assignment. The Hasnain family has 10 decorations to its credit, the maximum in any military family with the PVSM being awarded both to father and son, one of the rare achievements. The General has exposure to diverse military situations through service in Operation PAWAN (IPKF in Sri Lanka), Operation MEGHDOOT (Siachen Glacier), Eastern Ladakh, Punjab insurgency, Line of Control (J&K) and the North East. Even abroad he was a witness to the horrific situation in the near genocide in Rwanda(Central Africa) as part of United Nations Forces. The crowning glory was his command of 21 Corps (Strike) and 15 Corps (J&K), ending his career as the Military Secretary of the Indian Army where he introduced his famous HR mantra - 'Play Friend Not God'. Now associated with two major Delhi based think tanks Vivekanand International Foundation and Delhi Policy Group, the General brings his musings to the public synthesizing his military experience and strategic outlook to express ideas on a range of issues. He speaks frequently at corporate conferences, international institutions such as the Rajaratnam School of International Studies and the training establishments of the three Services, besides the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Mussorie, National Academy of Customs Excise & Narcotics, Faridabad.
The pandemic placed blocks in the process of dismantling terror networks and development of better administration. Effectively, the J&K government had just two years to perform. It’s done so admirably, but the task of dismantlement is not over
There must be nothing in units and regiments, which must distinguish the Agniveers from the rest of the rank and file. Whether engaged for four years or seven, Indian Army soldiers fight as one, and that ethos must never change
India will need to seriously monitor the situation developing in Sri Lanka on multiple fronts. The Sri Lankan security forces are more than sufficient to handle the situation but need to be backed
After treading on Indian toes with his statements at the OIC, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi surely had the temerity to arrive in India to make peace overtures. India was not expected to respond enthusiastically and it did not either
The entire 1971 campaign could have been laid to waste if the three- and two-star military commanders had not understood and executed the plan with due diligence and guidance.
For PM Modi, this was one of his visits with probably the greatest security related concerns in mind but the discussions appeared to veer towards non-traditional security threats which too were on the agenda.