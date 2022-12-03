Over 11,600 registrations were received by the government for participation in the conclave. The organizers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events for 5-day event
During the padayatra, the BJD workers and leaders will reach out to every household to apprise them about the developmental works and welfare programmes of the government. Besides, social welfare programmes like blood donation camp and plantation drive will be organised during the month
Bansal’s five-point formula for party leaders include state-wide agitation against the failure of the state government, more party workers at the booth level to strengthen the organisation, spreading the message about the success of the Modi government to the people, action against party disruptors and implementing UP formula in Odisha
ASHA workers will be actively involved in the campaign and to raise awareness about the programme, which also aims at ensuring a balance in the population through an awareness drive, apart from promoting routine family planning measures
There are seven ministers from Western Odisha -- Niranjan Pujari from Subarnapur, Pradip Amat from Boudh, Naba Das from Jharsuguda. Tukuni Sahu from Bolangir, Rajendra Dholkia from Nuapada, Rita Sahu from Bargarh