The aim at Tawang was to alter the status quo of the Line of Actual Control by taking control of a peak which could provide it with observation into depth areas and also deny Indians observation into China
Sanctions are considered a cheaper alternative to military intervention. But as we have seen in the wake of the Ukraine war, sanctions against Russia are also hurting nations imposing them, possibly as much as Russia or even more
China is aware that any further attempt at salami slicing would be met with resolute firmness. It is also aware that pulling back early would imply that its misadventure has been thwarted.