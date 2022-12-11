Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and multimedia tools to produce compelling stories for digital platforms. A graduate in journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia, he has also been awarded the Erasmus+ Scholarship at Sciences Po, Paris.
The first sixth-generation aircraft to be unveiled, the B-21 Raider is designed to carry out long-range bombing and nuclear missions employing cutting-edge stealth technologies
Former BJP allies Mukesh Sahni and Chirag Paswan are upset with the BJP, giving an edge to Nitish, who is trying to consolidate opposition unity at the centre and caste votes within the state
While man-animal conflicts involving leopards, crocodiles and even elephants often make news, snakes top the list of offenders when it comes to animal attacks in India. And contrary to popular belief, it’s not a problem limited to rural areas
A civil war could be understood as an armed conflict between politically organized groups within a state, usually fought either for control of the state or to establish a new state
With Khan’s rise to power, there was a buzz that the popular leader could complete a full five-year term. In its 70-year history, Pakistan has seen the rule of more than 20 prime ministers. However, none has so far completed a full term
Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary has assumed heightened political significance for Chirag, who is embroiled in a bitter dispute with his uncle to claim his father's legacy.