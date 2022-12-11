CHANGE LANGUAGE
Majid Alam

Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and multimedia tools to produce compelling stories for digital platforms. A graduate in journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia, he has also been awarded the Erasmus+ Scholarship at Sciences Po, Paris.