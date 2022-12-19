Narendra Modi’s impact is greater than his electoral draw. He has powered a civilisational shift in India in a manner never seen before except during the freedom struggle and the national movement
The ideal of Swarajya is as old as the Vedas and the Upanishads. But it was Sakharam Ganesh Deuskar, a forgotten nationalist, who brought this ancient word into the modern political vocabulary of India
Whether Modi wins the next general election or not, whether Yogi Adityanath is re-elected as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister or not, the work they have done in Kashi will not be forgotten.
Holi in Jawaharlal Nehru University is always raucous, boisterous, joyous, and sometimes wild. But this year’s celebrations were tragically marred. By the evening of Monday, 13th March 2017, the heart-breaking suicide of J Muthukrishnan, a 28-year-old PhD student enrolled in the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences, cast a pall of gloom on the campus.