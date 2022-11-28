Manav Sinha leads the News18 Auto desk, and is an avid visitor to the race track himself. He spends a lot of time on Google to bring you the automobile news as soon as possible. Besides, cars and motorcycles, he follows MotoGP. Other than automobiles, he’s interested in technology, and of course, gaming. Follow him @manav_sinha
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is one of the most luxurious sedans you can buy in India and is the flagship sedan offering from Mercedes-Benz. Here, we take a closer look at the car, in pics.
The UP EV policy provides incentives to consumers for purchasing EVs; to manufacturers of EVs, EV batteries, and related components; and to service providers developing charging/swapping facilities
The Yamaha YZF R1 is one of the fastest motorcycles in India and it is powered by a 998cc in-line four-cylinder engine that makes a whopping 197 bhp of power. Here, we take a closer look at the Yamaha R1, in pics.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is one of the most luxurious electric cars on sale in India and has the highest range too - a claimed range of 857 km per charge. Here, we take a closer look at the car, in pics.