“We have been assured the state is positive about the implementation of the OPS. Also, the govt is ready to take back notices issued to officials on strike. Thus, we have also decided to cooperate by withdrawing our strike,” said Vishwas Katkar
The insurance company also denied the claim on the grounds that the tractor's driver did not have a valid driver's licence and the vehicle's owner did not follow the mandatory provisions of Section 4 of the Act
A single judge bench of Justice Sampa Dutt of Calcutta High court noted that from the materials on record, including the medical report, age of the girl and statements on record, there appears to be a prima facie case against the petitioner
Usha Dubey, a government schoolteacher in Singrauli district, turned her scooter into a mobile library to ensure that children without access to online classes could continue learning during the Covid-19 school shutdown
Amritpal Singh’s five associates have been booked under the NSA. Those detained under the NSA are not required to be presented in a court of law for remand. “Their position is reassessed after three weeks,” says IG Sukchain Singh Gill
According to sources, central intelligence agencies have informed and alerted the Ministry of External Affairs about the protests which started on March 18 and are expected continue for a week
The first one year of the Mann government has been marred by the dastardly killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, followed by the rise of Amritpal Singh who remained a free man, despite grave provocations and an open espousal of separatism
According to the central agencies, people used to follow Amritpal Singh blindly in the name of connecting back to religion without knowing his ulterior motive. Singh didn't allow people to carry mobiles/mobile coverage of the events
According to the government dossier accessed exclusively by CNN-News18, WPD associates try to inculcate a radical violent way of thinking in the inmates of drug de-addiction centres. They are beaten up until they agree to toe the line
Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka tomorrow and he will make this an issue, while in Parliament, the Congress will use it to further attack the BJP and government, insisting Gandhi be allowed time to speak and defend himself
"The gangsters reached my doorstep as they knew the state govt was sleeping," says Balkaur Singh, addressing the gathering at his son Moose Wala's barsi event. Singh has also questioned the timing of the crackdown on Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal