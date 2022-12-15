The court deemed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s petition for criminal proceedings against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case as maintainable
According to local sources, the series of clashes has spread and the forces of the two countries are targeting each other's checkposts near the border, but many civilians have been injured
A source in Pakistan’s Foreign Office told CNN-News18 that the country’s missions in the European Union and across the world have written to the foreign ministry in Islamabad, requesting it to release salaries and allowances as soon as possible
The decision was made during Pakistan army chief Asim Munir’s meeting with top generals in Rawalpindi where he reviewed the overall security situation in the country vis-à-vis rising terrorist attacks, cross-border infiltration and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan
“We were aware of the possibility of the attack by Pakistan-supported Islamic State (ISIS or IS)," said Taliban sources. All guests in the hotel have been rescued and no foreign national was killed. Only two foreign citizens were slightly injured
Top intelligence sources said the attack on Sarhali police station exposed the Rinda-Landa nexus. 'Most wanted' BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda was named as the mastermind behind Mohali RPG attack in May
In May last year, a rocket-propelled grenade fired from the street had shattered windowpanes on the third floor of the Punjab Police Intel office building in Mohali and landed inside but did not explode
“The new military leadership is committed to staying away from politics. The appointment of army chief has been settled for the next three years,” says Prez Alvi, adding he hoped COAS General Asim Munir will play a role in reducing the trust deficit
Islamabad is planning to send a security delegation to Kabul for investigation into the embassy attack. The Afghan Taliban have assured Pakistan of full investigation into the embassy attack, but clarified TTP is an ‘old friend’
In an interview to a Pakistani news channel, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said that trusting former Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa proved to be his greatest weakness