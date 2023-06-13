Special correspondent.
The tournament, Vidhayak (MLA’s) Cup, has been organised by BJP MLA Devendra Verma. Verma has denied all allegations of bias against Muslim players. Dinesh Paliwal, organiser, however, said as it is his event, he “can decide who will be allowed”
In the backdrop of Congress going ahead with the 'soft Hindutva' pitch with its decision to fight the 2023 MP polls under Kamal Nath's leadership, fresh dissent has cropped up in the party over its directive asking workers to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti
Noted poet Rana, a vocal critic of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, prior to the assembly polls had announced that the incumbent CM wouldn't be able to make a comeback to power in his home state and had vowed to leave if proven wrong.
Reacting to the Karnataka high court’s interim order that religious identities should not be revealed inside educational institutions until the final verdict is delivered in the hijab issue, the girls called it "wrong".
The minister was interacting with the media after a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, where it was decided not to increase the liquor shops in MP. “For total liquor prohibition, it’s imperative that a conducive atmosphere is created in the state gradually,” he said.