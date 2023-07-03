With illegal sand mining digging up the Yamuna, fishermen turn farmers only to be hit by mafia encroachment of the riverbanks. People fear they will be forced to relocate if mining continues undeterred
From being a dumping ground for plastic waste just a decade ago, the Thapana River now has a thriving ecosystem and is worshipped as a goddess.
From following standard preventive techniques to distributing home-grown vegetables among the population, these hamlets in Sirsa took several efforts to keep the infection at bay