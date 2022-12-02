CHANGE LANGUAGE
Senior Political Editor, CNN-News18

Marya Shakil, political editor and senior anchor with CNN-News18, is an award-winning journalist with over 16 years of experience. Her show on the Muslim yearning to be part of the mainstream earned her the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in politics and government category in 2012. She also received the award in the same category for her coverage of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Her show NewsEpicentre has won multiple ENBA and News Television awards. She joined CNN-News18 after completing her Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in 2005. She also won the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship in 2016. Human interest stories are her forte and travelling in the Hindi heartland is what she likes most. Follow her @maryashakil