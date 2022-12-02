Marya Shakil, political editor and senior anchor with CNN-News18, is an award-winning journalist with over 16 years of experience. Her show on the Muslim yearning to be part of the mainstream earned her the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award in politics and government category in 2012. She also received the award in the same category for her coverage of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Her show NewsEpicentre has won multiple ENBA and News Television awards. She joined CNN-News18 after completing her Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in 2005. She also won the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship in 2016. Human interest stories are her forte and travelling in the Hindi heartland is what she likes most. Follow her @maryashakil
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has been mired in a row with the ruling TRS and said in similar clashes in opposition-ruled states, it was the state government that was politicising matters
The BJP national president said the saffron party will break its all-time record in Gujarat while the AAP is a non-starter and Congress is busy making personal attacks against PM Narendra Modi
From Day One, PM Modi not only believed in women development, but women-led development. In Himachal Pradesh, during BJP rule, when Prem Kumar Dhumal was the chief minister, he gave 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj to women, says Thakur
"In Uttarakhand, the government used to change and in UP, too... the rivaj has changed. In Himachal, too, the rivaz will change this time," says Thakur. Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8
In an exclusive interview to News18, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said big tech companies operating in India would have to abide by Indians' constitutional right to non-discrimination, right to free speech and right to privacy irrespective of where they may be headquartered
Arif Mohammad Khan clarified that he has not sacked any vice chancellor and has only tried to give them an honourable exit after the Supreme Court order in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University case
In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed Opposition’s criticism of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The minister added that the new Parliament building will be ready for the Winter Session
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika tweeted some pictures while saying that Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh, who has alleged that he was offered a meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma to strike a deal to bring down the JMM-led government, was regularly in touch with the Assam CM over a trade union matter
In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Army chief General Manoj Pande dismissed criticism that the job reservations and one-time age concession made for the Agniveers were an afterthought
Admiral R Hari Kumar also told CNN-News18 in an exclusive conversation that the decision to implement the Agnipath scheme was not made in haste and urged the youth to remain peaceful, saying protests and violence were useless