Ravi Prabhu, from Andhra Pradesh, posted a video of him entering Mecca on his YouTube channel... The Hyderabad Muslim Society South India has demanded a public apology from him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims
TDP national general secretary demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Subrahmanyam, who worked as car driver for the YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhasker till four months ago
The Vedic school to be set up by Vikram Raju will teach ancient Indian sports and martial art forms like Gatka, Kalarippayattu and Silambham. There will also be special classes on the Vedas, Upanishads, Mantras, Tantras, Yantras, Puranas, Shlokas and epics like the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Gita.