Mihir Trivedi, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18 Mumbai, joined the organisation as a film reporter in 2007. In a career spanning over a decade, he’s also contributed to the channel’s much appreciated ‘Citizen Journalist’ show and general news space. Raised in Mumbai, he holds a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism. When not running from pillar to post for work, he enjoys going for a run and experimenting in the kitchen. Follow him @mihirz
The budget may not have big announcements but there will be a major allocation for the ongoing projects announced by the state government like concretisation of roads
Most of Mistry's family members live abroad and will reach Mumbai by Monday night. The last rites will take place at Worli crematorium on Tuesday. The post-mortem has revealed polytrauma – major injuries to vital organs – as the cause of death
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was slated to reach Delhi Wednesday night, cancelled his schedule last minute to stay in Mumbai. He will chair key meetings related to Mumbai and Thane on Thursday.
Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai, who holds the Marathi language portfolio, said the step was long overdue. Shops with less than 10 employees were earlier exempt.
Maharashtra Covid-19 task force revealed recces were carried out at Jumbo Covid centres, BMC-run hospitals and private healthcare facilities much before the third wave started.
The delay in reopening these schools is costing young children precious time in the classroom, which has come after two long years, but they can’t enjoy the ambience just yet.