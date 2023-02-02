CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
News18»Byline »

Mihir Trivedi

Mihir Trivedi

Mihir Trivedi

Mihir Trivedi, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18 Mumbai, joined the organisation as a film reporter in 2007. In a career spanning over a decade, he’s also contributed to the channel’s much appreciated ‘Citizen Journalist’ show and general news space. Raised in Mumbai, he holds a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism. When not running from pillar to post for work, he enjoys going for a run and experimenting in the kitchen. Follow him @mihirz

author

    No Content Found.